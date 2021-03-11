‘When your toddler was born adult’: Cute girl schooling her mother will leave you chuckling

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 22

A video of an adorable girl elucidating her mother is getting viral on social media.

In the viral video, the mother asks her toddler to hold her. The little girl finds the question groundless as she wonders how she would be able to pick her mom up. ‘Babies don’t pick up moms,’ the cute lad replies. She further schools her mother for making an irrational demand to her. She declines her mother’s request and goes on to explain why she can’t hold her.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page called vikcor. This particular video captured people’s attention after it was re-shared by another Instagram page. “When your baby’s life is more put together than your own,” the caption of the post reads.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 5.3 lakh likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.