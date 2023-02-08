‘Where's my window’: Man complains of not getting his desired seat in British Airways’ flight even after paying extra, Internet reacts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 8

Passengersusually prefer booking window seats to enjoy outside ambience while travelling by train or flight. A passenger on Sunday took to Twitter to express his disappointment over getting a ‘windowless’ window seat in British Airways’ flight.

Taking to the microblogging site, Anirudh Mittal shared the photo of the ‘window seat’ allocated to him. He wrote “I paid extra for a right side window seat because it's supposed to be beautiful when you land into Heathrow. @British_Airways where's my window yo?”

I paid extra for a right side window seat because it's supposed to be beautiful when you land into Heathrow.@British_Airways where's my window yo? pic.twitter.com/2EBYlweAfW — Anirudh Mittal (@dhumchikdish) February 5, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 4.62 lakh views. Netizens have flooded comment section of the post with funny reactions.

Kat gayaaa ✂️✂️ — Ishita Mediratta (@ishitamed) February 5, 2023

#social media #twitter