 While Mahua Moitra is 'busy with Durga puja', her 'jilted ex' is missing 'goof-ball' Henry : The Tribune India

  • Trending
  • While Mahua Moitra is 'busy with Durga puja', her 'jilted ex' is missing 'goof-ball' Henry

While Mahua Moitra is 'busy with Durga puja', her 'jilted ex' is missing 'goof-ball' Henry

SC lawyer Dehadrai posted a video of his Rottweiler, Henry and wrote, 'he’s trying to protect us from the vacuum cleaner'

While Mahua Moitra is 'busy with Durga puja', her 'jilted ex' is missing 'goof-ball' Henry


Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 24

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai have alleged that TMC MP Mahua Moitra had accepted favours from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for raising questions in Parliament.

In response, Moitra filed a defamation suit against them before the Delhi High Court, while Dubey's complaint has been referred to Parliament's Ethics Committee by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Amid all this, Moitra says that she has been busy with Durga Puja.

Meanwhile, Dehadrai, whom Moitra had described as her “jilted ex”, on Tuesday, took to X and wrote: "Missing this goof-ball. He’s trying to protect us from the vacuum cleaner! 14 days today… no idea how/where he is."

The Supreme Court lawyer posted a video of his three-year-old Rottweiler, Henry, and wrote, “He’s trying to protect us from the vacuum cleaner!”

Both Dehadrai and Moitra have accused each other of “stealing” Henry from each other and both have filed a complaint with the Delhi Police.

In the video, Henry can be been barking and occasionally biting a vacuum cleaner as the man in the video cleans a carpet using the machine.

Dehadrai had claimed that he bought Henry from one AB Bahuguna in Janakpuri in January 2021 for Rs 75,000, which he paid in two instalments of Rs 10,000 and Rs 65,000, reports News 18.

“My bond with my dog Henry is that of a parent and child. I have looked after him since he was 40 days old, and I understand his every need and concern,” Dehadrai said in his police complaint on October 19.

While Moitra accuses Dehadrai of trespassing into her official residence in Delhi and stealing Henry, which she says he “later returned”.

However, Dehadrai said that Moitra has “deliberately kidnapped and hidden” Henry away from him since October 10 with the intent to harass and blackmail him.

“I would request you with folded hands and all humility that Henry belongs with his rightful owner-parent. Time is of essence and I would beseech you to please reunite me with Henry at the earliest…and help me get my dog back,” Dehadrai wrote in a plea to the police last week.

#BJP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

5
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

6
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

Arresting the Slide: No steps taken to check sinking in HP’s Shamti

Arresting the Slide: No steps taken to check sinking in HP’s Shamti


Cities

View All

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters