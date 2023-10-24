While Mahua Moitra is 'busy with Durga puja', her 'jilted ex' is missing 'goof-ball' Henry

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 24

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai have alleged that TMC MP Mahua Moitra had accepted favours from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for raising questions in Parliament.

In response, Moitra filed a defamation suit against them before the Delhi High Court, while Dubey's complaint has been referred to Parliament's Ethics Committee by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Also got message about impending CBI raid. I am busy with Durga Puja. I invite CBI to come home & count my pairs of shoes. But first please file FiR into Rs 13,000 crore coal money Adani stole from Indians. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 21, 2023

Amid all this, Moitra says that she has been busy with Durga Puja.

Meanwhile, Dehadrai, whom Moitra had described as her “jilted ex”, on Tuesday, took to X and wrote: "Missing this goof-ball. He’s trying to protect us from the vacuum cleaner! 14 days today… no idea how/where he is."

Missing this goof-ball.



He’s trying to protect us from the vacuum cleaner!



14 days today… no idea how/where he is. pic.twitter.com/EShIBBW5m7 — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) October 24, 2023

The Supreme Court lawyer posted a video of his three-year-old Rottweiler, Henry, and wrote, “He’s trying to protect us from the vacuum cleaner!”

Both Dehadrai and Moitra have accused each other of “stealing” Henry from each other and both have filed a complaint with the Delhi Police.

In the video, Henry can be been barking and occasionally biting a vacuum cleaner as the man in the video cleans a carpet using the machine.

Dehadrai had claimed that he bought Henry from one AB Bahuguna in Janakpuri in January 2021 for Rs 75,000, which he paid in two instalments of Rs 10,000 and Rs 65,000, reports News 18.

“My bond with my dog Henry is that of a parent and child. I have looked after him since he was 40 days old, and I understand his every need and concern,” Dehadrai said in his police complaint on October 19.

While Moitra accuses Dehadrai of trespassing into her official residence in Delhi and stealing Henry, which she says he “later returned”.

However, Dehadrai said that Moitra has “deliberately kidnapped and hidden” Henry away from him since October 10 with the intent to harass and blackmail him.

“I would request you with folded hands and all humility that Henry belongs with his rightful owner-parent. Time is of essence and I would beseech you to please reunite me with Henry at the earliest…and help me get my dog back,” Dehadrai wrote in a plea to the police last week.

