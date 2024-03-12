 Who is Anuradha Choudhary also called 'Madam Minz', set to 'marry' gangster Kala Jathedi? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Trending
  • Who is Anuradha Choudhary also called 'Madam Minz', set to 'marry' gangster Kala Jathedi?

Who is Anuradha Choudhary also called 'Madam Minz', set to 'marry' gangster Kala Jathedi?

Who is Anuradha Choudhary also called 'Madam Minz', set to 'marry' gangster Kala Jathedi?


IANS

New Delhi, March 12

A satirical love story was turned into a Bollywood flick, 'Revolver Rani' (2014) starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, which portrayed the whimsical blend of politics and romance.

The film told the tale of a 'female don' whose words were as lethal as the barrel of her gun.

But behind the cinematic allure lies a true-life narrative, where the term 'Revolver Rani' finds its roots in the enigmatic persona of Anuradha Chaudhary, a.k.a. 'Madam Minz'.

It is pertinent to mention here that in June 2022, during the investigation into popular Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala's killing, her name had come up as a suspect.

According to Haryana police, Anuradha and her gang members engaged in high-profile extortions, liquor smuggling, arms trafficking, and land grabbing by killing her opponents.

Jailed gangster Sandeep a.k.a. Kala Jatheri, and his lady love Anuradha alias 'Revolver Rani' from Rajasthan, are set to tie the knot in what promises to be a wedding shrouded in secrecy on March 12 at the Jatheri village in Haryana's Sonepat.

Madam Minz's relationship with Kala Jatheri started in 2020, as per Anuradha's dossier prepared by the Haryana Special Task Force, which has been accessed by IANS. It also claimed that the duo got married in the same year, putting a question mark over exchanging vows again.

In her student life, Anuradha fell in love with a person named Felix Deepak Minz while pursuing her MBA. However, her family members were against the relationship.

“Both defied their families' wishes and got married. Anuradha and her husband, Deepak Minz, ventured into a share trading business. They were making good profits from share market trading,” read the dossier.

However, things turned bad after some people conducted fraudulent transactions in her name, and soon she fell into debt in the share market business.

Anuradha had claimed that she had gone to the police to file a complaint, but all her efforts went in vain.

“The police kept delaying her case by assigning it to lower departments. Burdened by debt, Anuradha got implicated in criminal activities,” the dossier read.

It was then that Balbir Banuda, a history-sheeter, introduced Chaudhary to one of the dreaded gangsters of Rajasthan, Anandpal Singh.

“She sought financial help from Anandpal Singh and soon became involved in his gang. During her time with Anandpal, she taught him English and how to dress like a gentleman. Anandpal was a rural man who used to wear simple shirt-pants with a scarf before meeting Anuradha,” the dossier said.

Anandpal also taught Anuradha how to use AK-47 and other high-tech weapons. It was stated in the police records that gradually, she became an integral part of Anandpal's gang and often participated in criminal activities orchestrated by him.

As per sources, Anuradha and Anandpal were in a live-in relationship when the former was sentenced to two years in prison in a kidnapping case.

However, their ways parted when in 2016, a court in Rajasthan's Nagaur district announced a reward of Rs 20,000 on Anandpal. On June 24, 2017, Anandpal was killed in a police encounter at Sikar, Rajasthan.

“After her release from prison, Anuradha relocated to Delhi, where she came in contact with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi,” read the dossier, adding that she had met Jatheri during this period.

However, Anuradha and Kala Jatheri were arrested by the Rajasthan Police on July 31, 2021, from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, when they were returning from Uttarakhand.

“After interrogation, the police revealed that Anuradha and Kala Jatheri were married to each other,” the dossier stated.

The police also said that Anuradha disclosed her links with gangster Goldy Brar and her involvement in an international criminal syndicate, which included Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, originally from Karnal, Haryana, and active in Thailand and Muktsar in Punjab.

“Anuradha is considered to be one of the most ruthless gangsters in Rajasthan. By August 2021, the police in Delhi and Rajasthan police had named her in more than 12 criminal cases, including for kidnapping, extortion, etc.,” the dossier read.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Kangana Ranaut


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Supreme Court overturns Punjab and Haryana High Court order setting aside Haryana CM's remarks against IAS Ashok Khemka in appraisal report

2
Haryana

OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister

3
India

Central Government announces implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of Lok Sabha elections

4
Trending

Who is Anuradha Choudhary also called 'Madam Minz', set to 'marry' gangster Kala Jathedi?

5
Haryana

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

6
India

Mission Divyastra: India successfully conducts 1st flight test of nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile with MIRV tech

7
Haryana

After meeting Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Charuni returns to SKM

8
Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

9
Punjab

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in terrorist-gangster nexus

10
India

CAA rules notified; Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan refugees can get citizenship

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

BJP ally JJP on verge of split in Haryana; no threat to govt as breakaway group likely to support Chief Minister Khattar

OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister

This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...

Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar

Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar

Saini, 54, a low-profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks ...

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

Tejas aircraft crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

Tejas crashes in Jaisalmer in first crash involving indigenous LCA, no casualties

Pilot ejects safely

It’s early holy for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'

It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'

Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...


Cities

View All

Press owners told not to violate advertising policy

Press owners told not to violate advertising policy

Powercom bills of Rs 2.6 cr remain unpaid for Tarn Taran admn

Baljeet’s accomplice nabbed from Hoshiarpur in drug seizure case

Man posing as Army officer held by police

15 cellphones, data cable seized from jail

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh MC House approves free 20K litre water, parking

MC Budget estimates sent to Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh police invoke UAPA against gangster Goldy Brar

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

Resolve all complaints by March 15, Chief Secy told

Flag marches held after CAA notification

Delhi cops attacked during raid to nab criminal in Rajouri

Fostering innovation, entrepreneurship in varsity ecosystem: UGC Chairman

Labourers block rail traffic

Labourers block rail traffic

MLA Pargat Singh raises issue of illegal mining in Jalandhar villages

Civil Surgeon’s office directed to make way for Critical Care Centre

Behl regains hold in Gymkhana Club

City stinks as contractors stop lifting waste

Possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into sewer line: Centre’s panel

Possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into sewer line: Centre’s panel

Jewellery shop vandalised by AAP leader, kin in Sidhwan Bet

Counter cameras installed at Suvidha Kendra

MLA Pappi kick-starts 11 projects worth Rs 2.84 cr to strengthen water supply infra

Youths resort to hooliganism in Shivaji Nagar

3 more arrested for attack on patient at Rajindra Hospital

3 more arrested for attack on patient at Rajindra Hospital

Industrialists air grievances, laud Mann govt’s initiatives

Fatehgarh Sahib Bharat Vikas Parishad elects office-bearers

DBA honours member for selection in PCS Judicial

Economist dwells on freebies, impact on state’s fiscal health