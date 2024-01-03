Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Chandigarh, January 3
Luxury coat muggings are on the rise in the United Kingdom, with Canada Goose jackets – which can be flogged for as much as £1,700 - becoming prime targets for thieves.
According to Mail Online, David Wilson, a professor of criminology at Birmingham City University, warns of a potential new trend in luxury item muggings, citing the recent surge in thefts of these expensive jackets.
He advises caution for those owning Canada Goose jackets, urging vigilance and awareness of surroundings. David also warns against purchasing knock-offs, emphasising the importance of not supporting the illegal market.
Incidents range from cars being broken into, pedestrians robbed, and knife attacks during attempted thefts.
Transport for London (TfL) warns an alarming 83 per cent increase in thefts, targeting not only Canada Goose jackets, but also North Face jackets and other luxury items. AirPods, smartphones, and branded jackets are among the stolen items from passengers on the Tube, contributing to a 56 per cent rise in crime on the London Underground in the past year.
The TfL chief, Siwan Haward, expresses concern over the impact on the safety of young people on the network.
The rise in luxury item muggings prompts concerns about the overall safety of public transport, with passengers expressing worries and some even avoiding travel due to incidents.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Over 100 killed, 141 injured in twin blasts at ceremony honouring slain Iranian commander Soleimani
Explosions occur near Gen. Qassem Soleimani's grave site in ...
Sanjay Kundu back as Himachal Pradesh DGP; Supreme Court stays High Court order to shift him
Bench grants liberty to Kundu to move the High Court to seek...
No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court
Tells SEBI to complete probe in 3 months in 2 pending cases ...
Fresh protest erupts in Indian wrestling; this time against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh
Loaded in buses, the junior wrestlers arrive from different ...
‘Busy with Rajya Sabha polls, send questionnaire’: Kejriwal to ED as he skips 3rd summons in Delhi excise policy case
Kejriwal had refused to appear before ED on two earlier sum...