Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Luxury coat muggings are on the rise in the United Kingdom, with Canada Goose jackets – which can be flogged for as much as £1,700 - becoming prime targets for thieves.

According to Mail Online, David Wilson, a professor of criminology at Birmingham City University, warns of a potential new trend in luxury item muggings, citing the recent surge in thefts of these expensive jackets.

He advises caution for those owning Canada Goose jackets, urging vigilance and awareness of surroundings. David also warns against purchasing knock-offs, emphasising the importance of not supporting the illegal market.

Incidents range from cars being broken into, pedestrians robbed, and knife attacks during attempted thefts.

Transport for London (TfL) warns an alarming 83 per cent increase in thefts, targeting not only Canada Goose jackets, but also North Face jackets and other luxury items. AirPods, smartphones, and branded jackets are among the stolen items from passengers on the Tube, contributing to a 56 per cent rise in crime on the London Underground in the past year.

The TfL chief, Siwan Haward, expresses concern over the impact on the safety of young people on the network.

The rise in luxury item muggings prompts concerns about the overall safety of public transport, with passengers expressing worries and some even avoiding travel due to incidents.

