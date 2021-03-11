'Why can't there be a chaiwali?': Economics-graduate girl sets up tea stall after failing to secure government job

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 22

A video of a girl, who is running a tea stall, is doing the rounds on the Internet. The Economics-graduate, Priyanka Gupta, has reportedly set up a tea stall outside a women’s college in Patna after she failed to secure a government job. The girl was seeking job in banking sector.

The 24-year-old girl believes her step of setting up a tea stall makes her “aatmnirbhar” (self-reliant). She also considers ‘MBA Chai Wala’ as her role model.

Priyanka has adopted unconventional ways to promote her business. She got banners with catchy punchlines across her stall. Her menu also contains different varieties of tea.

Priyanka also stated that she did market research for two months before setting up her business. She went to different shops across the city to understand their business models and varieties of tea offered. She also claims to have applied for loan but banks were reluctant to offer her any help. After being pushed from pillar to post, she finally borrowed an amount of Rs 30,000 from one of her friends and started her business.