Why is Amitabh Bachchan’s old Tweet about 'bra' and 'panties' making headlines now?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 27

A Reddit user on Wednesday shared a screenshot of Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet--which the Bollywood megastarhad posted in 2010--about women’s lingerie.

“In the English language, why is ‘bra’ singular and ‘panties’ plural," read the tweet posted by Amitabh Bachchan on June 12, 2010.

The screenshot went insanely viral in no time, sending the internet into frenzy. And soon netizens began trolling Big B for his post.

“Finally someone is asking the important questions!", wrote one, another wrote: “Amitji, what’s this behaviour?" “Good question Bachhan saab try this in next season of KBC”, commented one user.

Finally someone is asking the important questions! https://t.co/wwFyd5AFez — Tamkenat (@TamkenatM) July 26, 2023

Good question Bachhan saab try this in next season of KBC https://t.co/8mLhSb24vX — || (@__d_i_p) July 26, 2023

#Amitabh Bachchan #Bollywood