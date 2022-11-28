Why ‘Jethalal’ is trending on Twitter after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s seven sixes in an over

New Delhi, November 28
Social media users on Monday, started trending 'Jethalal' after Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed seven sixes in an over in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match.
In the 49th over of the match bowled by Shiva Singh, Gaikwad went ballistic and smashed him for 6, 6, 6+No Ball, 6, 6, 6, 6. This is a total of 43 runs.
Gaikwad finished with the score unbeaten 220* in 159 balls, with 10 fours and 16 sixes.
After his excellent knock, fans started showering the Indian batsmen with congratulatory messages, meanwhile, some users compared Ruturaj's seven sixes knock with the fictional character Jethahal's 50-run knock in just one over.
Fans joked that despite his efforts, he couldn't able to beat Jethalal's self-proclaimed record.
Jethalal is a fictional character played by Dilip Joshi in the hit comedy show 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma'.
During one of the episodes, Jethalal had claimed that he had smashed 50 runs in an over and when asked to explain how he had claimed that he had smashed two sixes on two no-balls as well.
Take a look at some of the hilarious memes: Indian premier league team, Rajasthan Royals took to their Twitter and wrote, "Leaked: Ruturaj Gaikwad's mid-innings interview."
43 runs in an over is also officially the joint-highest number of runs scored in an over in cricket. In 2018-19 in New Zealand's domestic Ford Trophy competition, Central Districts' Willem Ludick was hit for 43 runs in an over too by Northern Districts batters. He was hit for 4,6nb,6nb,6,1,6,6,6 in one of his overs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
World’s first intranasal Covid shot by Bharat Biotech cleared as heterologous booster
The vaccine was earlier approved as a primary dose schedule ...
Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi
Police detain two attackers, seize their weapons; video of p...
Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement
The minister reportedly said the Supreme Court Collegium cou...
Called Kasab, Manipal university student schools professor; video goes viral
University suspends professor, starts probe
IFFI ends in controversy; jury head calls 'The Kashmir Files' as 'propaganda'
‘We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film:...