Why pay this much for 'Patta Gobhi': Diesel jacket worth whopping Rs 60,000 prompts funny reactions on Twitter

Chandigarh, January 5
Outlandish designs of attires of luxury brands haven’t at times gone down well with desi netizens. There were many occasions when such brands faced ire and even became laughing stock for their ‘bizarre’ designs.
The latest adding to the streak is a premium jacket design of luxury brand Diesel, which has been outright disdained as 'Patta Gobhi' by twitterati.
Patta gobhi jaisa dikhne ke liye inko Rs 60,000 du main? pic.twitter.com/wcYF68OpUI— Anu (@Escapeplace__) January 3, 2023
Moreover the price of the jacket has been kept at whopping Rs 60,000, which has further aggravated people on social platforms.
The Twitter post has amassed over 1 lakh views.
Many fuelled a laugh riot over the design and mocked the brand.
Isse pehn ke me pic.twitter.com/3LLIBaSS7d— दिव्य (@divysaksena1) January 3, 2023
😂😂— Anamika (@nameles_soul) January 3, 2023
Matlab kuch bhi becho 😂— Anu (@Escapeplace__) January 3, 2023
Chandni chowk pr 1500 mae mil jaayegi aisi!!!😂😂— noob_nobita (@yashdrafts) January 3, 2023
January 3, 2023
Lene ke baad atitude bhi to dekho 😁 pic.twitter.com/ym79pC0bwO— itzx.akki (@i_am_toukeer) January 4, 2023
January 4, 2023
