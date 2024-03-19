Why Snake venom: Did Elvish Yadav think it will make a statement in rave parties that he’s got ‘swag’?

Chandigarh, March 19
Controversial Youtuber Elvish Yadav was arrested on Sunday by Noida police in connection with a probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party here four months ago.
Yadav’s snake venom case is, however, turning murkier.
A police source told The Indian Express, “During questioning, Yadav did not accept the crime… but we have a lot of evidence. For him, it was to make a statement that he’s got ‘swag’ or ‘bhaukaal’. He wanted to paint a picture among his fans as someone who is completely unafraid of law-enforcement agencies and can do whatever he wishes.”
The police sources also claim that they have identified snake venom being used in over six parties and all of them are linked with Elvish. “Those who attended the parties in question are being identified; appropriate action will be taken against them for using the snake venom,” an officer said.
Elvish was arrested on Sunday in Noida, months after his name popped up in the case.
Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police would take Elvish Yadav on a production warrant for allegedly assaulting content creator Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern in a shop in a mall here, an officer said on Monday.
The senior officer said that police will soon file a petition in the Ghaziabad court to take the accused on a production warrant and arrest him.
Those who were with him at the time of the assault would also be arrested after police get information about them, he said.
Additional SHO, Sector 53 Police Station, Bijender Singh said that Elvish was given a notice to appear in the assault case on Monday.
Even as he has been arrested by the Noida Police, no information has been given by Elvish's lawyers to the Gurugram Police, he said.
On March 8, content creator Elvish Yadav was caught in a video beating YouTuber Sagar Thakur.
The video purportedly showed him throwing Thakur on the ground and then slapping him.
After the incident, Thakur approached police and filed a complaint against Elvish Yadav and others at Sector 53 Police Station.
Elvish Yadav was issued two notices by the Gurugram Police to join the investigation, but he did not turn up.
Meanwhile, he shared a video online in which he claimed that the entire incident was pre-planned by Sagar.
He later shared another video from his social media handle and apologised.
He also shared a photo with Thakur through his social media handle and wrote "brotherhood on top" in the caption.
With PTI inputs
