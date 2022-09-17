8 years after marriage, woman finds out husband is a woman; files case of 'unnatural sex' and cheating

Chandigarh, September 17
It was after eight years of marriage that she found out that her husband used to be a woman and had undergone a gender-reassignment surgery.
The 40-year-old woman from Gujarat's Vadodara has filed an FR against her husband in the Gotri police station. Sheetal accused Viraj Vardhan--earlier called Vijayta--of "unnatural sex" and cheating. She also named his family members in the FIR.
Sheetal had met Viraj Vardhan through a matrimonial website nine years ago, reports The Times Of India.
Her ex-husband had died in a road accident. She had a daughter who was 14 years old at that time.
She married Viraj in 2014 and had gone to Kashmir for their honeymoon.
In January 2020, he told her that he wanted to have surgery for obesity. However, he later revealed that he had undergone a gender reassignment surgery while he was away.
He allegedly began to have "unnatural sex" with the woman and threatened her that she would face terrible consequences if she revealed the truth to anyone, reported India Today.
