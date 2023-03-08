‘Wife is angry sir’: UP cop writes to SP seeking 10-day leave to take his wife to her parents’ house for Holi, letter goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 8

A leave application by a UP cop is getting viral on social media, where he had sought leave from senior officials to assuage his disgruntled wife.

Inspector Ashok Kumar from Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district wrote a letter seeking 10-day leave ahead of Holi festival from the Superintendent of Police.

While people usually seek leave owing to health issues or family vacations, this cop was outright to apprise his senior official that his wife was extremely angry with him as she was not able to go to her parents’ house for past 22 years to celebrate Holi. She thus had been clamant insisting him to take her this time.

To comply with her demands this Holi, Kumar applied for a 10-day holiday.

As per reports, Kumar was granted a five-day leave.

