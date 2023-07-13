Wife leaves home after husband used 2 tomatoes to cook food

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 13

The spike in tomato prices across the country has not only affected pockets of people but also became reason for the ‘separation’ of a couple. Well this is what a strange case from MP’s Shahdol suggests, where a woman reportedly left her husband after he used 2 tomatoes while cooking food.

The video clip of the husband is getting viral where he alleged that he owns an eatery and while preparing tiffins, he used 2 tomatoes in the food. Infuriated over this, the woman left home with their child and had been missing for last 3 days.

He said he even filed police complaint in this regard.

"She left the home along with my daughter and boarded a bus. I have been looking for her for three days and given her photograph too to the police but they haven't been able to find her," NDTV quoted Sandeep Burman as saying.

The police confirmed that they received a complaint regarding aforementioned case.