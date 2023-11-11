With Pakistan cricket team just a match away from being knocked out of World Cup, fans share rib-tickling memes

Chandigarh, November 11
England and Pakistan are squaring off at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.
The Men in Green are just a match away from almost being knocked out of the World Cup.
Even if they manage to win, they will have to do it with a huge margin and social media is flooded with advice.
#PAKvsENG::-Plan for Pakistan that how we can still reach to semi finals,haha. pic.twitter.com/14KE8XHzA3— Matin Khan (@matincantweet) November 11, 2023
#PAKvsENG::-If Pakistan win a toss today and score 500 runs and if Pakistan lost a toss then what will happen. pic.twitter.com/yqIOWtMHeM— Matin Khan (@matincantweet) November 11, 2023
Bye Bye Pakistan— Ashley (Molly) (@theAshMolly) November 11, 2023
- 1 Kg flour for every Like on this Post
- 100 Kg flour for every RT on this Post#ODIWorldCup https://t.co/jTLo7JPSzU pic.twitter.com/Metp9qHjNh
#PAKWatch: On November 11, Pakistan is set to face England in the ICC @cricketworldcup.— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) November 11, 2023
To ensure victory, PAK should release Imran Khan from jail and get him back on the CRICKET PITCH. pic.twitter.com/LSU9ph11vA
Pakistan in every ICC Tournament:— Shashank Singh (@RccShashank) November 11, 2023
Skills - 2%
Qudrat Ka Nizam - 98%#PAKvsENG #ENGvsPAK #PAKvENG #ENGvPAK #CricketTwitter #Semifinals #PakistanCricket #BabarAzam #QudratKaNizam pic.twitter.com/mJ9c5dYmbT
Pakistani fans: coming up with schemes and imaginary scorecards of 500 and Pak winning by 400 runs— yang goi (@GongR1ght) November 11, 2023
Buttler: pic.twitter.com/yKkPx2yZPF
England knocked out Pakistan at the toss only. Pakistani fans reaction now .😂😂😂#PAKvsENG #PAKvsENG #GRAMMYs #AUSvsBAN #Bangladesh #Mohanlal #Tiger3Booking #crymua2 #TheMaskedSinger #TheMarvels #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow Kiara#ManishSisodia #SalmanKhan #AnkitaLokhande #aespa pic.twitter.com/vVNOmsLuYG— Mohd Mainulhuda Khan (@MoinulHuda7) November 11, 2023
