Woman along with a house puts her ‘wonderfully rehabbed’ ex-husband on sale

Chandigarh, April 29
This was epic. In the US, a woman who wanted to sell her house has included her ‘wonderfully rehabbed’ in the deal. The real estate agent in Florida too has promised to include her ex-husband in the sale.
Crystal Ball, 43, has said that her husband will cook and clean for the new buyers.
The property, which has been listed on real estate sites and Facebook too, which shows her husband Richard Chaillou, 54, posing around the house
Ball and Chaillou got married seven years ago and separated recently, according to the New York Post.
The property in Panama Beach City has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a patio, pool and a hot tub. And if a buyer agrees to take in her former husband, there would be a discount.
The house has been listed for $699,000. The advertisement for the property says it comes with a "wonderfully rehabbed husband".
