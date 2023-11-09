Viral video: Woman dances to welcome her long-distance boyfriend at Canadian Airport

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 9

On the internet, there are numerous videos depicting people going above and beyond in romantic gestures to show their partner how much they care. One such video, which depicts a woman tenderly expressing her love for her long-distance partner whom she met after five years, is becoming quite popular on the internet.

The woman can be seen dancing at a Canadian airport to greet her boyfriend in the now-viral video. A man arriving at the airport with a trolley full of bags is seen in the opening scene of the video. A couple of men receive him and give him roses.

He wants to know where his girlfriend is as he heads out. At last, she steps in front of him and greets him with a dance to the song "Raataan Lambiyan" from the movie Shershaah. The guy is pleasantly delighted and waits to give her a hug while he admires her.

She also discussed long-distance relationships and how to handle them with love, patience, communication, and trust in the lengthy caption.

"The truth is, non-long distance relationships have a ton of issues too," she said. The issues are just specific to every pair and not predetermined. However, only partnerships where both parties are dedicated to making it work last.

The video has received over 1.4 lakh likes and over 3.3 million views since it was shared.

Some of her followers showed their reactions in comments like “This is soooo purest nd beautiful feeling I can relate..to this god bless you both of you” however some people also wrote comments like “That's so embarrassing.”

