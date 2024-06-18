Woman dies while reversing car off 300-foot Maharashtra cliff, captured on camera

Chandigarh, June 18
Young woman died in an accident after she reversed her car off a cliff and fell into a 300-foot gorge.
The incident, which took place in the Sulibhanjan hills in Maharashtra, was captured on camera by her friend who was making a video of her learning to drive.
Shweta Deepak Surwase, 23, had travelled from Aurangabad with her friend Suraj Sanjau Mule, 25, on Monday afternoon. They decided to visit the popular Dattatreya temple area, known for its breathtaking views, especially during the rainy season when tourists throng the region.
Around 2 pm, Surwase began reversing the car. In the video, the car is still 50 metres away from the cliff. However, the situation quickly turned dire as the car’s speed unexpectedly increased while reversing. Mule can be heard shouting, “Clutch, clutch, clutch”.
Despite his attempt to stop her, the car continued to accelerate backwards, eventually falling off the cliff.
Witnesses reported the vehicle rolling down before crashing into the gorge.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Even if there is 0.001% negligence, it should be dealt with': Supreme Court tells NTA over NEET row
Top court says the NTA and Centre would file their responses...
Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana
One each from Bengal, UP, Uttarakhand; 5 yet to be identifie...
PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme
The PM will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000...
Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US
Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...
Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, Ila Arun, Sonu Nigam wish speedy recovery
Her fans also fill the comments section