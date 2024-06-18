Woman dies while reversing car off 300-foot Maharashtra cliff, captured on camera

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 18

Young woman died in an accident after she reversed her car off a cliff and fell into a 300-foot gorge.

The incident, which took place in the Sulibhanjan hills in Maharashtra, was captured on camera by her friend who was making a video of her learning to drive.

Shweta Deepak Surwase, 23, had travelled from Aurangabad with her friend Suraj Sanjau Mule, 25, on Monday afternoon. They decided to visit the popular Dattatreya temple area, known for its breathtaking views, especially during the rainy season when tourists throng the region.

Around 2 pm, Surwase began reversing the car. In the video, the car is still 50 metres away from the cliff. However, the situation quickly turned dire as the car’s speed unexpectedly increased while reversing. Mule can be heard shouting, “Clutch, clutch, clutch”.

Despite his attempt to stop her, the car continued to accelerate backwards, eventually falling off the cliff.

Witnesses reported the vehicle rolling down before crashing into the gorge.

