Woman gets topless, bites male attendant before trying to enter cockpit on flight to Russia

Chandigarh, February 16
In a bizarre incident, a woman allegedly removed her top and bit a male flight attendant before trying to enter the cockpit on a flight from Russia's Stavropol to capital Moscow.
Anzhelika Moskvitina had got up to smoke in the toilet as the plane was going through turbulence. She told passengers that they would all die. Business class passengers had to assist the crew to restrain her and put her in plastic handcuffs on the captain's orders.
The 33,000ft high drama began when she locked herself in the toilet and smoked, reports mirror.co.uk.
She opened her top in front of other passengers - including children.
