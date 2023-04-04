Viral video: Woman in Delhi Metro 'attacks' co-traveller with pepper spray after argument over seat turns nasty

Tribune Web Desk

Delhi Metro has no dearth of peculiar incidents happening on board. From social media enthusiasts making reels to one seeking girlfriend with placard hanging over his chest, Delhi metro is perhaps the most sought after platform to come in public eyes. However videos of some incidents which are inadvertent and take place in heat of the moment also surface at times. In a fresh, a video of a rant between two women over seat, that later made one of them take out pepper spray and spritzed on the other, has been making the rounds across social media platforms.

The video has been shared on Twitter by a user, Anil Kumar.

As the video begins, the woman in red suit starts shouting at the other one alleging that she was denied seat. She also could be heard saying that she was unable to focus as she was studying. By sitters could be seen consoling the woman while her temper level keeps intensifying and she further continues to shout loudly. When the other woman retaliates, she (in red suit) takes out pepper spray from her bag and showers it upon the other one.

Within seconds, the whole compartment starts coughing due to the strong smell and the woman gets up from her seat.

However, it's been said that the video is old and has resurfaced now.

As the user tagged metro authorities, DMRC sought details of coach in which the incident took place.

Netizens too seemed agitated over the incident and asked authorities to take action against unruly behaviour of the passenger.

