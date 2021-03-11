Woman kisses prisoner to death after passing him heavy dose of drug

Chandigarh, August 18
A strange incident has been reported from Tennessee state of US where a woman allegedly killed a prisoner by passing on a drug into his mouth while kissing.
As per a report of Aajtak, Rachel Dolard went to Tennessee jail to meet a prisoner, Joshua Brown. She was carrying 14 gm of Methamphetamine, a recreational drug, into her mouth which she transferred into the mouth of Joshua while kissing him.
Joshua gulped the entire drug at one and succumbed to the fatal effects of its heavy dose after some time.
Rachel was arrested under sections of murder.
