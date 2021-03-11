Woman lives in the guise of man for 36 years to raise her daughter after passing away of her husband

S Petchiammal lost her husband to a heart attack at the young age of 20

Videograb

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 15

A peculiar incident has been reported in Tamil Nadu, where a 57-year-old woman camouflaged herself as man for almost 36 years to raise her daughter in a ‘patriarchal’ society.

S Petchiammal lost her husband to a heart attack at the young age of 20. She hailed from Katunayakkanpatti village. Losing husband just after 15 days of marriage came as a blow to her as she lived in a male dominated society. Moreover, she got pregnant in the initial few days of her marriage. Petchiammal later gave birth to a baby girl.

Being single parent posed a big challenge before her to make both the ends meet. Being woman, the society she lived in, was not welcoming to let her go out and work for her survival. She was often ill-treated and harassed by villagers. Such series of challenges, posted before her, compelled her to become ‘Muthu’, she said in an interview with The New Indian Express.

Speaking to the newspaper, she told she had to go through harassment, sexual taunts when she initially started working to raise her child.

Agitated by suffering, she reached Tiruchendur Murugan Temple and chopped her hair. She also changed her attire to lungi and shirt to finally become ‘Muthu’.

“We resettled at Kattunayakkanpatti over 20 years ago. Only my close relatives back home and my daughter knew that I am a woman,” she told The New Indian Express.

"I did all kinds of jobs, from working as a painter, tea master, parotta master to 100-day work. I saved every penny to ensure a safe and secure life for my daughter. After days, Muthu turned to be my identity, which in turn was mentioned on all documents, including Aadhaar, Voter ID, and bank account," said the 57-year-old woman.

However, Petchiammal’s daughter has got married but she is not willing to embrace her former identity. She says becoming ‘Muthu’ ensured her safety and she had been able to raise her daughter well.

