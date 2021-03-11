Woman mentions porn site URL in her wedding card template for fun, forgets to remove it before printing

Chandigarh, August 20
A bride’s excitement turned into embarrassment after the blunder she made for momentarily fun turned into a massive gaffe. The woman has shared her wedding card on TikTok where she mentioned a porn site as web address to access her wedding details.
She made a full-fledged video on TikTok to show how she goofed up and got a porn site printed on her wedding card. The woman said she intentionally used porn website for fun as she was waiting for the correct URL for their ceremony but forgot to remove it before giving the nod for getting the cards printed.
The RSVP card read: “For more wedding details, please visit our websitewww.--------.com.”
She also pointed out few other mistakes in her wedding card but redirecting invitees to porn site remains the prominent one.
