Woman rips off her disloyal boyfriend’s birth certificate in act of revenge, says ‘shut up, you don’t exist’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 1

Couples usually find it difficult to move on when they decide to part their ways, especially when either of them turn fickle. Most people try to push such situations through without responding while some believe in avenging the snub and perfidiousness.

In one of the similar incidents, a lady embraced very creative way to get payback from her cheating boyfriend. When the women got assured of being cheated, she went to his house and started searching his most valuable possession. Her boyfriend, however, still maintained that he remained faithful towards her.

Much to her delight, she discovered something very personal from her boyfriend’s drawer. She found his birth certificate resting in locker. She took the original certificate and ripped it into pieces and made a statement that there is now no proof of his existence.

The women’s friend disclosed this act on TikTok. She said, “Thinking about the time my friend ripped up herboyfriend'sbirth certificate during an argument and said 'shut up you don’t even exist'."

Videograb

The friend supported her friend’s act in comment section and said, “Okay so, he cheated on her, she went and found some of his prized possessions and in going through the drawers she found his birth certificate, confronted him, argued, and bam.”

Many people took to her comment section calling it the best way to get rid of pandemonium that go around relationships.