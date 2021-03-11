Woman sentenced for secretly poking holes in partner's condoms in Germany

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 7

A woman has been found guilty of sexual assault after poking holes in her partner's condoms without his knowledge or consent, the judge in western Germany described the case as a "historic".

She has been given a six-month suspended sentence for purposefully damaging her partner's condoms, German media reported.

In handing down the ruling, the judge said the unusual case was one for Germany's legal history books — representing an instance of criminal "stealthing," but this time carried out by a woman.

The ruling was handed down at a regional court in the western German city of Bielefeld, local newspaper Neue Westfälische and the mass-circulation Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The case concerned a 39-year-old woman who was in a "friends with benefits" relationship with a 42-year-old man, reports dw.com.

The two met online at the beginning of 2021 and began a casual, sexual relationship.

According to the reports, the woman developed deeper feelings for her partner but knew that he didn't want to be in a committed relationship.

The 39-year-old woman then secretly poked holes in the package of condoms that her partner kept in his nightstand.

She had hoped to get pregnant, but her efforts were reportedly unsuccessful.