Woman suffers 'beauty parlour stroke' during head bath before taking haircut in Hyderabad salon

A 50-year-old woman suffered a "beauty parlour stroke" after getting a hair wash at a salon before taking a haircut in Hyderabad.

Doctors treating her said that a key vessel supplying blood to the brain was pressed when she bent back her neck for the wash. The term "beauty parlour stroke syndrome" was termed after it was first reported in 1993 in the US.

As per Times of India, the doctors said that the woman suffered a stroke because a key vessel that supplies blood to the brain was pressed when the woman bent her neck backwards for the hair wash. She reportedly went to the doctors after she did not feel well some 24 hours later.

An MRI confirmed a stroke. As per experts, this happens when the masseur presses down on the neck and head hard, at times even twists the neck to produce a cracking sound. This leads to tender vessels getting injured, leading to a stroke. The usual symptoms are dizziness, nausea, and vomiting, among other things.