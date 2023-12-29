Woman takes 8-minute bathroom break; boss asks her to ‘take sick or paid-time leave’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 29

In a shocking revelation, a woman shared her workplace experience that has ignited outrage across social media. The woman, who works from home, revealed that her boss insisted she use sick leave or take Paid Time Off for an eight-minute bathroom break, prompting widespread condemnation.

According to the Reddit user, “I work from home and stepped away from my workstation to use the bathroom this morning. Halfway through my eight-minute bathroom break, I got a voicemail from my boss telling me that I either needed to call in sick, take PTO, or get back online right now."

Further, in frustration, the woman detailed a myriad of challenges while working for the company, including assigning tasks without proper qualifications, verbal abuse from supervisors, and abrupt schedule changes. She lamented that the job, initially taken to escape the woes of retail, had become worse than imagined with customers and supervisors. She added that the overall work conditions had taken a toll on her well-being.

In an update, the woman said that the incident had been added to her file as a verbal warning. Undeterred, she is now considering temporary secretary positions while exploring better opportunities.

Read the post here:

As the story gains viral traction, netizens are rallying behind the remote worker, emphasising the importance of fair treatment and advocating for a shift in workplace dynamics.

