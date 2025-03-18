Woman with PhD from Cambridge faces over 70 job rejections before finally securing employment

A Cambridge PhD graduate, Marika, recently shared her struggle of facing over 70 job rejections before finally landing a position.

In a viral video, she spoke about the emotional toll of repeated rejections despite her strong academic background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Marika Niihori (@cambridgram)

The woman’s experience resonated with many online.

Congratulating her, a user commented, “Massive congrats Marika! I would absolutely love to hear more about your new role and experiences.”

Another user commented, “They shall be and will be glad to have hired you! Congratulations!”

Many users shared similar stories.

“I went through the same. You are not alone. It takes time and patience, and I’m sure you will find the right path for you,” commented a third user.

Pointing out the job market situation nowadays, another user commented, “If a PhD from Cambridge cannot find a job, there is no hope for the rest of us.”

The video continues to gain traction, with viewers applauding her resilience.