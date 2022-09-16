Woman’s honest and savage replies in her 4-year-old son’s school form leave twitterati cracked up

Chandigarh, September 16
Parents usually want their children to be pedant at very young age. From studies to social interactions, they want their kids to be thorough formalist. A woman has shared a school form of her daughter where she answered few questions related to her 4-year-old son Ilya.
Emily Gould, a writer by profession, shared the form on Twitter that she filled to submit at her son’s school. “Just being honest,” she wrote in the caption and social media is totally convinced.
just being honest 🤷🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/pZFfx81xzg— Emily Gould (@EmilyGould) September 13, 2022
Gould’s answers to the four questions mentioned on sheet are being hailed by Twitterati for being out-and-out honest and straight forward. Moreover, few of her savage replies have left netizens in splits.
I only got one word to describe T! (This is awesome btw)— Jessica Winter (@winterjessica) September 13, 2022
Lol who cares, he's 4— Monkey Bones (@iratesheep) September 13, 2022
👸👑👸
Love your honesty. Ilya is a lucky kid.— george briggs (@BriggsGeorge) September 13, 2022
I’m sure the teachers appreciated your snark! You’re so cool.— C (@Doctor_Wuuuu) September 13, 2022
