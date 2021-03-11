Woman survives nearly fatal stupor of over a month, discovers her boyfriend has a new lover on coming back to senses

During a night out with her friends, she ended up having a horrific fall from a pavement and went into the state of oblivion

With job at a good place and profound relationship of four years, Brie Duval was living her best time. Pic credit- Facebook/BJ and Jamie

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 9

Perfidy and betrayal have long lasting impacts on relationship culture. Partners make sham promises during blissful time but turn hostile when either of them face ordeal. As per a report of The Mirror, a 25-year-old woman witnessed similar unpleasant exposure when she woke up from nearly a month long coma.

With job at a good place and profound relationship of four years, Brie Duval was living her best time. It wasn’t until she encountered an accident at a construction site that changed her life completely. During a night out with her friends, she ended up having a horrific fall from a pavement and went into the state of oblivion.

Admitted at University of Alberta Hospital, she was places on life care. Moreover, her parents were told that her survival chances are bleak. Although she was at the brink of losing her life, her parents insisted to keep her on life support in ICU.

Much to the delight of family, she showed signs of recovery and came back to her senses only to discover that her boyfriend had abandoned her. She was blocked on every social media handle by him. In fact, it was reported that he had moved on with someone else.

She toldThe Mirror, "I was finally given my phone and my first thought was to call him and just see if he knew what happened. He hadn't been to see me. So I opened my phone going to message him when a message pops up from this woman that says I am now with [partner's name]. I have moved him out. He's now living with me and my son, please do not contact him.

"I have not heard from him since I have been in hospital, he's completely and utterly left me in the dust. So I don't even have closure as to why this happened."

Brie considers this as worst experience of her life. She now has TBI (Traumatic brain injury) and wants to create awareness about it.

