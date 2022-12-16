Women unaware of her pregnancy delivers mid-air in plane’s loo

Chandigarh, December 16
A bizarre case has been reported where an on board female passenger in flight bound to Amsterdam unexpectedly gave birth to a child in loo.
Tamara, while in mid-air, felt uneasiness in her stomach owing to which she went to aircraft’s toilet. Much to everyone’s surprise, she gave birth to a child there. She never knew that she had been pregnant.
As per New York Post, airline reported 2 doctors and a nurse were on board, who helped Tamara in parturition.
The authorities also informed that Tamara named the new born Maximiliano, after a co passenger who helped her in delivery.
Airline told the mother-daughter duo were taken to the hospital after the flight landed in Amsterdam for layover.
They are reportedly doing well.
