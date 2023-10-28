Harbhajan Singh blames 'bad umpiring and rules' for Pakistan’s 1-run defeat against S Africa; says 'this can happen with India tomorrow'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 28

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has blamed “bad umpiring and rules” for Pakistan’s one-run defeat against South Africa in the World Cup match, urging the International Cricket Council (ICC) to change the rules, adding that "this can happen with Indian team tomorrow". He, however, was trolled on social media for supporting Pakistan.

South Africa on Friday registered a narrow win in a tense finish. It was their first World Cup win against Pakistan since 1999.

The third-umpire decision had gone against Pakistan after the DRS showed the umpire’s call.

He was not out according to me .. but tech was there to give him out as umpire gave him out.. otherwise umpire would hv looked bad for wrong decision.. they saved the umpire there not the player who could have won the game easily for SA https://t.co/8aZXAWjaZR pic.twitter.com/FMZCZ5MTY2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2023

Tabraiz Shamsi was given not-out by the on-field umpire and the Pakistan opted for the Decision Review System.

Ball hitting the stump is out Harsha simple ! This can happen with indian team tomorrow. ICC need to either stick to tech or umpire call .. there isn’t a need of tech in the game if umpires call is the last call. You can’t have one suggesting out and one saying not out ! Rubbish… https://t.co/IA2DdEGl5v — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2023

However, they didn’t get the decision in their favour.

Backing Pakistan, Harbhajan wrote on X: “Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game.. @ICC should change this rule.. if the ball is hitting the stump that’s out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn’t matter..otherwise what is the use of technology??? @TheRealPCB vs #SouthAfrica #worldcup.”

Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game.. @ICC should change this rule .. if the ball is hitting the stump that’s out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn’t matter.. otherwise what is the use of technology??? @TheRealPCB vs #SouthAfrica #worldcup — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2023

