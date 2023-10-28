 Harbhajan Singh blames 'bad umpiring and rules' for Pakistan’s 1-run defeat against S Africa; says 'this can happen with India tomorrow' : The Tribune India

South Africa registers a narrow win against Pakistan in a tense finish

Harbhajan Singh. File photo



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 28

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has blamed “bad umpiring and rules” for Pakistan’s one-run defeat against South Africa in the World Cup match, urging the International Cricket Council (ICC) to change the rules, adding that "this can happen with Indian team tomorrow". He, however, was trolled on social media for supporting Pakistan.

South Africa on Friday registered a narrow win in a tense finish. It was their first World Cup win against Pakistan since 1999.

The third-umpire decision had gone against Pakistan after the DRS showed the umpire’s call.

Tabraiz Shamsi was given not-out by the on-field umpire and the Pakistan opted for the Decision Review System.

However, they didn’t get the decision in their favour.

Backing Pakistan, Harbhajan wrote on X: “Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game.. @ICC should change this rule.. if the ball is hitting the stump that’s out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn’t matter..otherwise what is the use of technology??? @TheRealPCB vs #SouthAfrica #worldcup.” 

World Cup: Harbhajan Singh supports Pakistan cricket team, says 'bad umpiring and bad rules cost them this game'; brutally trolled

