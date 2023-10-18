'Who asked Rizwan to perform 'namaz' on ground and why Pak journalist should comment against Hindus': Pakistan ex-cricketer takes a potshot at PCB

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 18

After the Pakistan Cricket Board filed a formal complaint to the International Cricket Council alleging 'ill-suited' behaviour from the Ahmedabad crowd towards Pakistan players during the clash against India, former cricketer Danish Kaneria took potshots at the PCB, accusing it of "finding faults in others".

Pakistan ex-spinner Danish Kaneria slammed the PCB, saying: “Who asked Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas to comment against India and Hindus? Who asked Mickey Arthur to call ICC event as a BCCI event? Who asked Rizwan to perform Namaz on the playground? Don’t find faults in others!”

The Pakistan Cricket Board had also complained to the cricket governing body over the delay in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing tournament.

In a statement released on X, the PCB media said, "The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023."

"The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on October 14.”

The high-tension match between India and Pakistan saw many upsetting moments as Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was booed by the crowd. Muhammad Rizwan was booed by the crowd after he got out to Jasprit Bumrah.

Then, after Pakistan lost to India, in the post-match press conference, Pakistan's team director, Mickey Arthur, made a bold remark, suggesting that the game felt more like a BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) event than an ICC (International Cricket Council) one.

Pakistan will play their next game in Bengaluru against Australia on October 20. With IANS inputs

