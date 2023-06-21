World’s smallest ‘microscopic’ LV bag is up for the auction, wanna grab

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 21

American art collective—MSCHF—has come up with an eccentric product which is up for the auction.

The art group is auctioning off a bag, which has nothing unusual, but the catch is the product could hardly be perceived through naked eyes.

The neon green bag seems like a speck of dust on your finger but its Louis Vuitton monogram is flawlessly put on its surface.

Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small that one requires a microscope to see it, the makers claim.

The bag is said to be a replica of Louis Vuitton's On the Go bag.

“Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you'll need a microscope to see it. There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization. As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier,” the MSCHF wrote on Instagram while sharing the image of the product.

Netizens have mixed reactions over the introduction of this peculiar product. Some are baffled while others are appreciating the ‘art’. It also met by witticisms.