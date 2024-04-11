Worried world 'will ending with eclipse', US astrology influencer stabs boyfriend in heart; kills baby, then dies by crashing car in tree

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 11

A popular US-based astrology influencer allegedly killed her boyfriend and pushed her kids out of a moving car before crashing into a tree on Monday.

She was terrified that the “world would end” with solar eclipse, according to her post on X.

WAKE UP WAKE UP THE APOCALYPSE IS HERE. EVERYONE WHO HAS EARS LISTEN. YOUR TIME TO CHOOSE WHAT YOU BELIEVE IS NOW. IF YOU BELIEVE A NEW WORLD IS POSSIBLE FOR THE PEOPLE RT NOW.



THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE. THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE!!!! REPOST TO MAKE THE CHOICE FOR THE COLLECTIVE pic.twitter.com/NMyuLkBj5l — Ayoka (@MysticxLipstick) April 5, 2024

Danielle Johnson — also called Danielle Ayoka online — warned her followers online to “wake up” and to “pick a side” in the days before she carried out the ghastly crime, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.

Danielle, who promoted weekly "aura cleanses" on her website and offered online zodiac readings, told followers that Monday's total solar eclipse in North America was "The world is very obviously changing right now and if you ever needed to pick a side, the time to do right in your life is now. Stay strong you got this ??".

This eclipse is the epitome of spiritual warfare. Get your protection on and your heart in the right place. The world is very obviously changing right now and if you ever needed to pick a side, the time to do right in your life is now. Stay strong you got this ?? — Ayoka (@MysticxLipstick) April 4, 2024

Police say she stabbed her 29-year-old boyfriend, Jaelen Allen Chaney, in the heart while he was on the couch of their luxury Woodland Hills apartment, reports nypost.com.

Evidence suggests she tried to drag the body out of the unit, but gave up and left his body in the kitchen, as per the LA Times.

She then piled her two daughters in her Porsche Cayenne, which she drove through a security gate as she peeled away from the scene.

Around 5 am, Johnson allegedly threw her nine-year-old daughter out of the car and onto a freeway while the girl clutched her eight-month-old baby sister, authorities said.

The older child survived the fall and escaped traffic, but the infant was found dead at the scene.

