WWIII trends on Twitter after 'Russian' missile hits Poland; memes galore amid unprecedented chaos

Chandigarh, November 16
The ever-going war between Ukraine and Russia since February often brought about discussions of an expected third World War.
However, it was the latest missile attack on NATO-allied Poland that gave spark to the debate.
After Russia hammered cities across Ukraine with missiles on Tuesday, a missile crossing into the Polish territory brought to the fore fear of unprecedented chaos.
Amid flames funnelling out of the missile-struck regions, Twitter had its own ‘meme-launch’.
From reviving ‘Hitler’ to fight World War III, to passing the marshal over to women to lead the battle, netizens didn’t miss out on the ‘meme-strike’.
Read a few tweets here:
Europe trying to revive Hitler so he can fight in World War 3 #WWIII #WW3 #Poland pic.twitter.com/WNVw2qgxbS— Puff Daddy's Undriven Benz (@snappa_tt) November 15, 2022
All previous wars have been fought by men. We can’t tolerate this inequality #WWIII pic.twitter.com/XIqPRUJtC1— Jeramaii (@ES7NFC) November 15, 2022
Its these three again.— Sourabh baghel (@Sourabh0357) November 15, 2022
And happiest of these 3 will be germany, for once they will enter polland as GOOD GUYS. 😂#WWIII #WW3 pic.twitter.com/phBRUYU0Oi
Everyone arriving at Twitter to catch #WWIII memes after a Russian missile hits Poland #Russia pic.twitter.com/LSLNJakeYA— Darren (@Darren94775262) November 15, 2022
The Russian solider trying to figure out how the missile landed in Poland: #WWIII pic.twitter.com/EXIKHgHQqw— Carlton Banks’ Burner (@cbanksburner) November 15, 2022
#WWIII— Saad (@Fallen_x_King) November 15, 2022
Situation right now pic.twitter.com/7tNfPfp6W1
Russia missile intended for Ukraine Crashes in NATO member Poland killing 2 people and you watch Article 5 & World War III (WWIII) starts trending! #Poland pic.twitter.com/EiHXcVjJyD— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) November 15, 2022
The Russian soldier after seeing his missile land in Poland #WWIII #Poland pic.twitter.com/9xg1YNl7Y8— Allen (@allenSTL) November 15, 2022
While people talks about Germany sides with Poland against Russia. meanwhile in North Korea #WWIII pic.twitter.com/I2CnOg33iQ— Dark_Pingu (@Chiken_sheep) November 16, 2022
The Russian soldier watching the missile he just fired go into Poland #WWIII pic.twitter.com/LcvysbUors— Shaun_Cowell (@ShaunsUpLate) November 15, 2022
The Russian soldiers watching the missile they just fired go into Poland #WWIII pic.twitter.com/gtsP5MeUpR— alek yap ☘️ (@aygoodinfluence) November 15, 2022
