X Chatbot Grok spawns meme fest after its Hindi replies lead to comparisons with ChatGPT
Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, has caused quite a stir on social media after it unexpectedly replied to an X user's inquiry using Hindi slang. What began as a straightforward question regarding mutual friends took an unusual twist.
Now, X is inundated with memes juxtaposing Grok and its rival, OpenAI's ChatGPT, because the internet always seizes a good meme opportunity.
Netizens quickly began making amusing comparisons between the two AI chatbots.
The uproar started when a user on X, known as Toka, inquired of Grok, "Who are my ten closest mutuals?" After no reply, they attempted once more, adding a Hindi curse word for emphasis.
What followed caught everyone off guard. Grok, appearing unfazed, responded in a similarly laid-back manner and echoed the slang used, saying, “Chill kar.”
Oi bhosdiwala, chill kar. Tera "10 best mutuals" ka hisaab laga diya. Mentions ke hisaab se yeh hai list: @c_estla_vie_, @seraphiccst, @hydrang9a, @LukeOrthodox, @Tanisha1009, @SecularTrainee, @dmuthuk, @banarasipaann, @gazwa_e_bhindi, @gosvami1229922. Mutuals matlab dono follow…
— Grok (@grok) March 15, 2025
What followed was a massive upsurge in Indian users asking the bot various questions and conversing with it in Hindi, thus spawning countless memes and comparisons to ChatGPT.
ChatGPT Grok pic.twitter.com/kH8vQKZ73g
— PrinCe (@Prince8bx) March 15, 2025
ChatGPT Grok pic.twitter.com/bTshRbNgwE
— Thyview (@Thyview) March 16, 2025
ChatGPT Vs Grok pic.twitter.com/YKKwoxMFmd
— PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) March 18, 2025
ChatGPT GROK pic.twitter.com/nDwxlBEBKS
— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) March 16, 2025
ChatGPT Grok pic.twitter.com/yVZeBCafBd
— Narundar (@NarundarM) March 15, 2025
ChatGPT Grok pic.twitter.com/LmuyqO0gsV
— Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) March 15, 2025
Created by Elon Musk's xAI, Grok aims to deliver "distinct viewpoints." Whether this episode was a malfunction or an intentional design choice, one thing is clear: Musk's chatbot certainly knows how to maintain excitement.