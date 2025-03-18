X Chatbot Grok spawns meme fest after its Hindi replies lead to comparisons with ChatGPT

Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, has caused quite a stir on social media after it unexpectedly replied to an X user's inquiry using Hindi slang. What began as a straightforward question regarding mutual friends took an unusual twist.

Now, X is inundated with memes juxtaposing Grok and its rival, OpenAI's ChatGPT, because the internet always seizes a good meme opportunity.

Netizens quickly began making amusing comparisons between the two AI chatbots.

The uproar started when a user on X, known as Toka, inquired of Grok, "Who are my ten closest mutuals?" After no reply, they attempted once more, adding a Hindi curse word for emphasis.

What followed caught everyone off guard. Grok, appearing unfazed, responded in a similarly laid-back manner and echoed the slang used, saying, “Chill kar.”

What followed was a massive upsurge in Indian users asking the bot various questions and conversing with it in Hindi, thus spawning countless memes and comparisons to ChatGPT.

Created by Elon Musk's xAI, Grok aims to deliver "distinct viewpoints." Whether this episode was a malfunction or an intentional design choice, one thing is clear: Musk's chatbot certainly knows how to maintain excitement.