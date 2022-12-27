‘Ye bhadia tha guru’: Man seeks leave for binge watching his favourite web series, ‘agitated’ employees extend support

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 27

People generally avail leave from their work owing to health issues or other utmost significant tasks but rarely you might have heard someone asking for a leave to binge watch their favourite web series.

Well, one such leave application is getting fervidly viral on social media where an employee sent a formal mail to his bosses, asking them for leave as he wanted to see his favourite web series. The employee categorically mentions the leave as ‘much needed’ in his application.

A journalist, Abhishek, shared the peculiar mail on his Twitter. “Normalise leave. It is not necessary that you take leave only when you are sick or for some work that cannot be done without you,” the post reads.

Normalise leave. 😉

It is not necessary that you take leave only when you are sick or for some work that cannot be done without you. pic.twitter.com/rIdCJAJxHN — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) December 22, 2022

He requested a one-day leave from work by mail so that he could binge-watch his favourite web show called "Pitchers".

"This is a formal application for a day leave on December 23rd to sit at home and watch Pitchers- Season 2,” he writes in application.

He also mentions the reason why he requires the leave. "The reason of this much-needed leave is that I can't binge watch one of my favorite web series on weekdays all night long disrupting my sleep cycle and can't wait until the weekend to watch it.”

“Will continue research and monitoring work as usual from 24th December," he added.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 2.8 lakh views. Netizens are unanimously hailing courage of the employee. The post has also created a stir where people started talking extensively about seeking leaves from work. Many initiated meme fest too.

Itna courage kaha se aata hai. — Sumit Jha (@sumitjha__) December 22, 2022

Naukri hai abhi bhi? — Akash (@DoUGetMyPoint) December 23, 2022

Zubair be like pic.twitter.com/umyfxFSAWa — shubham kumar (@Thakelajagah) December 23, 2022