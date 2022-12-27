‘Ye bhadia tha guru’: Man seeks leave for binge watching his favourite web series, ‘agitated’ employees extend support

Chandigarh, December 27
People generally avail leave from their work owing to health issues or other utmost significant tasks but rarely you might have heard someone asking for a leave to binge watch their favourite web series.
Well, one such leave application is getting fervidly viral on social media where an employee sent a formal mail to his bosses, asking them for leave as he wanted to see his favourite web series. The employee categorically mentions the leave as ‘much needed’ in his application.
A journalist, Abhishek, shared the peculiar mail on his Twitter. “Normalise leave. It is not necessary that you take leave only when you are sick or for some work that cannot be done without you,” the post reads.
Normalise leave. 😉— Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) December 22, 2022
It is not necessary that you take leave only when you are sick or for some work that cannot be done without you. pic.twitter.com/rIdCJAJxHN
He requested a one-day leave from work by mail so that he could binge-watch his favourite web show called "Pitchers".
"This is a formal application for a day leave on December 23rd to sit at home and watch Pitchers- Season 2,” he writes in application.
He also mentions the reason why he requires the leave. "The reason of this much-needed leave is that I can't binge watch one of my favorite web series on weekdays all night long disrupting my sleep cycle and can't wait until the weekend to watch it.”
“Will continue research and monitoring work as usual from 24th December," he added.
Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 2.8 lakh views. Netizens are unanimously hailing courage of the employee. The post has also created a stir where people started talking extensively about seeking leaves from work. Many initiated meme fest too.
December 23, 2022
Itna courage kaha se aata hai.— Sumit Jha (@sumitjha__) December 22, 2022
December 22, 2022
Naukri hai abhi bhi?— Akash (@DoUGetMyPoint) December 23, 2022
Zubair be like pic.twitter.com/umyfxFSAWa— shubham kumar (@Thakelajagah) December 23, 2022
Employee need not to explain purpose to avail leave 😏— @foragerlife (@lostinthewo_ds) December 23, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove