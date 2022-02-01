Yet again, Mia Khalifa’s ‘death’ news swirls online; former porn star tweets ‘I feel fine’

Chandigarh, February 1
It is unclear whether former porn star Mia Khalifa’s account was hacked or was it a prank of some kind. Rumours of Mia Khalifa-- that she was dead--has left fans worried after her Facebook profile mysteriously turned into a memorial page.
Mia Khalifa official Facebook account, which has over 4.2million followers, was changed to a memorial page titled "Remembering Mia Khalifa".
Soon after, Khalifa’s Twitter account shared a meme of the body collector scene from 1975 movie ‘Monty Python And The Holy Grail’ with a meme character: “I'm not dead yet! I feel fine!”
January 30, 2022
The profile stated: "We hope that people who love Mia Khalifa will find comfort in visiting their profile to remember and celebrate their life."
Her profile photo has been removed, and above her name is the word "Remembering."
All the ex-Pornhub icon's posts have disappeared and been replaced a section that allows her "friends and family to remember and honour them."
She has not explained how this happened in her update and let her fans know that she was fine.
This is not the first time death rumours of the star have circulated online. Back in 2020, the ex-porn actress laughed off a death hoax that was spread on Twitter.
The tweet read: "Very Shocking....... Mia khalifa commits suicide.RIP #miakhalifaِ".
She replied jokily: "Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet."
