Yet another earthquake brings yet another flood of memes as Delhi, adjoining areas tremble second time in a week

Chandigarh, November 12
An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolted Nepal with trembling felt in Delhi NCR and adjoining areas. The twitches were felt on Saturday around 8pm.
This is second such incident in a week. Earlier, similar trembling was felt in Delhi on Tuesday night around 2am. The incident left six persons dead and eight others injured.
As Delhi is already reeling under acute pollution, 2 incidents of earthquake within a week have left netizens flabbergasted. A memes fest in this context has been fuelled on Twitter with people expressing their anguish.
People rushing to Twitter to confirm earthquake in Delhi-NCR— Aapna Bihar (@Aapna__Bihar) November 12, 2022
#earthquake #delhi #delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/LrZMNFH8Z2
Some people after #earthquake #Noida #delhiearthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/60tbdG2HAK— Keshav 🇮🇳 (@Keshav10042000) November 12, 2022
Earthquake in Delhi.Meanwhile Delhi People:#delhiearthquake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/GNxmDfacSt— Ashish gairola (@Gairola08) November 12, 2022
Delhi people after 3rd #delhiearthquake in 1 week— sumit prakash (@sumit_prakash15) November 12, 2022
Delhiite: pic.twitter.com/nLWzwm9DSX
Delhi people right now..#delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/JeLoamTyVJ— Dr.Praveen Pathak (@DrPraveenPathak) November 12, 2022
#delhiearthquake— Kadak (@kadak_chai_) November 12, 2022
Earth quake to Delhites for every few days pic.twitter.com/oBMkWL0m52
#delhiearthquake— AB (@ab_panday) November 12, 2022
earthquake in every few days to delhiwalas: pic.twitter.com/0glBQVK1Tm
#delhiearthquake#Delhincr— Akshay Batra (@AkshayBatra2608) November 12, 2022
Pollution and earthquake to delhities: pic.twitter.com/EUdqT4S1td
3rd floor pr rahne wale log toh almost give up hi krdete hai ki earthquake khtm hone se pehle vo niche ja payenge..#nepalearthquake#earthquake#delhi#delhiearthquake— Md Amir Khan (@Prof_Sahab_) November 12, 2022
3rd floor people's be like: pic.twitter.com/wCWbwMWeyR
Delhi people today be like👇🏻#earthquake2022 #earthquake #delhincr #Pollution #delhilife #delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/j0HvTxnzeh— Jasmeet Kaur (@Jasmeetkaurc) November 8, 2022
Delhi people to earthquake: Bas kro ab 🙏🙏#earthquake #delhiearthquake #Delhi pic.twitter.com/lRgZtiIuzz— Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) November 12, 2022
Then pollution and now earthquake delhites: #delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/AntGa5Hw46— Surbhi🇮🇳🚩 (@surbhi_1312) November 12, 2022
#Delhi people after 3rd #delhiearthquake in 1 week #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Kyd9DBYTff— Keshav (@Keshav10042000) November 12, 2022
#delhiearthquake #DelhiNCR— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) November 12, 2022
Delhi people: Atleast pollution won't effect me if I stay at home
Earthquakes: pic.twitter.com/pDDAjhKyjc
#delhiearthquake— AB (@ab_panday) November 12, 2022
pollution to delhi people after earthquake: pic.twitter.com/tCdfTDoT4c
#earthquake #delhiearthquake— Kadak (@kadak_chai_) November 12, 2022
Situation in Delhi-NCR these days pic.twitter.com/dm74qisQGy
