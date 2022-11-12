Yet another earthquake brings yet another flood of memes as Delhi, adjoining areas tremble second time in a week

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 12

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolted Nepal with trembling felt in Delhi NCR and adjoining areas. The twitches were felt on Saturday around 8pm.

This is second such incident in a week. Earlier, similar trembling was felt in Delhi on Tuesday night around 2am. The incident left six persons dead and eight others injured.

As Delhi is already reeling under acute pollution, 2 incidents of earthquake within a week have left netizens flabbergasted. A memes fest in this context has been fuelled on Twitter with people expressing their anguish.

Delhi people after 3rd #delhiearthquake in 1 week

Delhiite: pic.twitter.com/nLWzwm9DSX — sumit prakash (@sumit_prakash15) November 12, 2022

#delhiearthquake



Earth quake to Delhites for every few days pic.twitter.com/oBMkWL0m52 — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) November 12, 2022

3rd floor pr rahne wale log toh almost give up hi krdete hai ki earthquake khtm hone se pehle vo niche ja payenge..#nepalearthquake#earthquake#delhi#delhiearthquake



3rd floor people's be like: pic.twitter.com/wCWbwMWeyR — Md Amir Khan (@Prof_Sahab_) November 12, 2022

#delhiearthquake #DelhiNCR



Delhi people: Atleast pollution won't effect me if I stay at home



Earthquakes: pic.twitter.com/pDDAjhKyjc — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) November 12, 2022

#nepal