'You are big woman/man now': Student's description of marriage leaves Internet in splits; his answersheet goes viral

Chandigarh, October 12

While jokes and satires on marriage are a common phenomenon, a definition about the sanctioned union by a school student has left netizens in splits.

An answersheet of a student attempting to describe ‘marriage’ in his social studies exam has been doing the rounds on the Internet. What has caught the attention of people is his hilarious interpretation of the alliance.

For a 10-mark question, the student attempted to define the concept by putting in whatever little understanding he had of the subject.

Elaborating his answer, the student wrote, “Marriage happens when the parents of a girl say to her, ‘You are a big woman now’. We can’t feed you again. Better go and find a man who will start feeding you. And the girl meet with a man whose parents shout at him to marry. Please now you are a big man. Both of them test themselves and become happy. Then agree to live together and start doing nonsense…(sic)”

His hilarious explanation left netizens go rolling on the floor laughing and the transcript soon went viral.

While the student tried to attempt the question with a precise and crisp answer, the teacher wasn’t impressed and marked it a zero on 10. She even crossed it with the remark “Nonsense”.

It was shared on Twitter by a user named ‘Velu’.

Check the post here:

Twitterati asked ‘where the lie was’ as they had a field day over the hilarious marriage description. Some even called it the ‘best description’ they had ever come across.

Read a few reactions here:

