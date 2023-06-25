‘You can’t see me’: PM Modi ‘does a John Cena’ as WWE wrestler shares Instagram post; netizens can’t keep calm

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 25

WWE star John Cena shared a photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which latter could be seen placing his palm in front of his face while talking to the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The picture has no caption but it’s quite easy for Cena fans that the champ was trying to draw parallels of the shared picture with his signature move.

John Cena’s signature ‘you can’t see me' move which Modi unintentionally ‘emulated’ has left people writing funny comments on the post.

PM Modi has recently concluded his first State visit to the US. He was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

