‘You got a girlfriend?’: Ed Sheeran’s question puts Shubman Gill on the spot

Chandigarh, April 5

Ed Sheeran’s question on Indian cricketer Shubman Gill’s relationship status has put Gill on the spot. Sheeran asked Gill whether he has a girlfriend, to which he replies ‘No’.

During the course of Sheeran’s India visit, he spent a day with standup comedian Tanmay Bhatt and Gill. The trio roamed around the Mumbai city, ate together, played cricket and talked on a variety of topics, the video of which has been posted on YouTube.

In this video that has gone viral on social media, Ed Sheeran questioned Shubman Gill, “You got a girlfriend?” He replied, “No.” Sheeran then pointed to the camera and said, “On the market!”, and the three of them had a good laugh about it.

