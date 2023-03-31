‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

Chandigarh, March 31
Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, on Friday announced his retirement as driver in the fire brigade department of Mansa Municipal Council.
As he posts a picture of his flanked by his wife Charan Kaur besides his security guards, Singh fondly reminisced his son in the post. Addressing Sidhu in the caption he wrote, “Put ajj meri retirement c teri gerhajri boht jyada khattki tuc ta aajj de din vadda function krna c chllo teri marzi mai tere nl naraj nai bt udass jroor ha” (Son, today was my retirement day. Your absence was deeply felt. You would have arranged a big function to celebrate this day. It’s your choice, I am not upset at you but I am indeed sad).
View this post on Instagram
Balkaur Singh earlier in February wrote to Mansa EO seeking his retirement, which was approved. Mansa Municipal Council EO, Tarun Kumar, said the meeting of Mansa Municipal Council was held. Balkaur Singh, posted as a driver in the fire brigade department, gave a demand letter for retirement. The council approved it.
Though his retirement was approved in February, he officially relinquished his post on March 31.
