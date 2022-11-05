Youngsters take bath while riding a bike, video prompts police action

Kollam, November 5
Two youngsters taking bath while riding on a bike were taken into custody by the police for violating various traffic laws.
Bharanikkavu residents Ajmal and Badhusha were seen in the video riding a bike in the rain leathered in soap.
After the video went viral, police charged them for engaging in dangerous driving on the road and fined them Rs 5,000.
"We registered a case and fined them," police said.
The youths told the police that they were coming back from a sports event and attempted bathing while riding for fun as it was raining.
The incident happened at Bharanikkavu junction on November 1.
