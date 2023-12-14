Your mom buys you presents with money she makes on OnlyFans, says comedian Matthew Rife to 6-year-old son of TikTok influencer

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 14

American comedian Matthew Rife has raised a controversy for his comments telling a six-year-old boy that his mother buys gifts for him from the money she makes on OnlyFans.

The comments came after TikTok influencer Bunny Hedaya uploaded a video of her six-year-old son reacting to some of the jokes that Rife made in his recently released Netflix comedy special ‘Natural Selection’.

In the show, Rife said, “I’m so tired of you ladies blaming your poor decision-making skills on planets that don’t even know you.”

He added, “It has nothing to do with the stars, man. Just because Jupiter has a ring, and you don’t, doesn’t mean that’s what you’re supposed to look up to for this magical advice.”

Following this, Hedaya uploaded her son’s reaction. In the video, the boy said, “Actually it’s Saturn that has the rings and you are mean to girls.”

Rife then made a now deleted comment that read, “Jupiter also has a ring. OH! and Santa isn’t real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck.”

Hedaya then made another video on her TikTok saying, “Matt Rife has decided to start a beef with my six-year-old child online.”

Rife’s comments didn’t go down well with netizens who criticised the comedian.

