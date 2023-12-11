Zara faces backlash over controversial photoshoot, netizens call for boycott

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 11

In a surprising turn of events, Zara, the renowned Spanish multinational retail clothing chain, finds itself at the centre of a heated controversy following the release of its latest ad campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZARA Official (@zara)

The focal point of the uproar is Zara’s unconventional photoshoot featuring model Kristen McMenamy, whose striking images have drawn parallels to scenes reminiscent of the aftermath of the Hamas-Israel conflict. In one post, McMenamy is portrayed within a wooden box, prompting social media users to draw connections to coffins.

Another post displays the model positioned amidst plywood boards that bear a resemblance to the map of Palestine.

Zara has also deleted a post in which the McMenamy is carrying a mannequin wrapped in white cloth, leaving consumers questioning the intentions and sensitivity of the fashion giant’s latest marketing venture.

The social media sphere has been flooded with criticism, with the hashtag #BoycottZara trending across various platforms.

While the primary objective of the campaign is to showcase a jacket worn by McMenamy, users have been quick to equate the visuals with distressing scenes from the ongoing conflict in Israel and Palestine.

As the controversy gains momentum, Zara has yet to release an official statement addressing the public’s reaction.

#Hamas #Israel #Social Media