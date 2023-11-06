Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake objectionable video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 6

An old video of Zara Patel with deepfake of actress Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral online.

The woman with Rashmika's face was seen entering a lift wearing a black swimsuit in the unconfirmed video. The video quickly went viral and sparked a debate with many asking for an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India.

India seriously need Law on Deep Fake, Just see how it was misused by using face of Rashmika Mandanna



It was extensively used by present regime to spread lies about Opposition leaders



Original ?? Deep Fake ?? pic.twitter.com/bVnPBfhvvg — Dr Jain (@DrJain21) November 6, 2023

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has demanded a legal action over the reported morphed video of his ‘Goodbye' co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

In response to a post on X by a user highlighting the alleged misuse of the video, the ‘Piku' star said: "Yes this is a strong case."

"There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India. You might have seen this viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. But wait, this is a deepfake video of Zara Patel," a user named Abhishek wrote on the microblogging site.

