Zeenat Aman on her eloping, borrowed jewellery and dresses, tells youngsters to 'not break their bank' on pressure to spend on clothes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 18

Actor Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to share a picture of her in jewellery and dress that she had borrowed and would be drycleaned and returned to her friend.

Sharing this, she wrote: “My own wedding to the father of my children was a discreet affair. We eloped, and got married in Singapore in a low key ceremony with just two witnesses. But reserved as I am, I can’t deny the charm and madness of the “big Indian wedding”! The food, the music, the colours, the atmosphere of revelry - it’s infectious. This picture of @zanuski , @carapiranha and I was taken at a beautiful family celebration in Delhi last week. I’ll take this opportunity to let you in on a secret too. Most of the fancy designer outfits that I wear to such occasions are borrowed. The jewellery I have on was loaned to me by Vimal from Argentum. And this powder blue sharara was sent to me by my dear friend Mohini Chabria. It will be drycleaned and returned. I’m sharing this because I don’t want young people to feel pressured to buy new outfits or spend beyond their means just because they see celebrities in designer clothes. Whether you borrow, thrift or buy, what matters is that you don’t break your bank, and actually enjoy what you wear. And of course, in my books, comfort is key! In fact, I’ve thrown out all my high heels.”

#Instagram #Zeenat Aman