Zomato asks ‘Ankita’ to 'stop sending food to her ex on cash on delivery as he was not paying', netizens having field day

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 2

Indian food delivery company, Zomato, on Wednesday laid out a tweet asking one Ankita, a Bhopal resident, to stop sending food to her ex on cash on delivery.

The company took to social media app requesting the girl to stop sending food on COD to her ex as the guy was refusing to pay for it.

“Ankita from Bhopal please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. This is the 3rd time - he is refusing to pay!,” the company wrote.

Ankita from Bhopal please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. This is the 3rd time - he is refusing to pay! — zomato (@zomato) August 2, 2023

The funny tweet has grabbed lots of eyes and is getting fervidly viral across social media platforms.

The hilarious post has left twitterati in stitches. They are hailing the peculiar revenge. Few initiated a meme fest as well.

😂🙌 — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) August 2, 2023

Ankita from Bhopal be like pic.twitter.com/XCjjKsgjdk — Yatharth Sharma✨ (@yatharthcreates) August 2, 2023

#Social Media