Zomato CEO says aware of fraud at delivery agents' end, fixing it

New Delhi, January 23

After an entrepreneur complained in a LinkedIn post that a Zomato delivery agent advised him to cheat the company by paying some money directly to him and enjoy the food, the company's Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said he is "aware" of this fraud and is "working to plug the loopholes".

Vinay Sati posted that a Zomato delivery agent suggested that from next time, pay him Rs 200 or Rs 300 and enjoy food worth Rs 1,000.

"Aap bas mujhe 200rs, 300rs de dena or 1,000rs ke khane ke maje lena," Sati quoted the agent as saying in the post.

The agent allegedly told him that "I will show it to Zomato that you have not taken the food but will also give you the food you ordered".

"I got goosebumps hearing what scam is happening with Zomato," posted Sati.

He ordered some Burger King burgers from Zomato and made the online payment.

"And as soon as the delivery boy came after 30-40 minutes, he told me that sir, don't pay online next time," said the entrepreneur.

"He said that next time when you will order food worth 700-800rs through COD (cash on delivery) you only have to pay Rs 200 for that." Sati said: "Deepinder Goyal ji, now don't say that you don't even know that this is happening?" Goyal replied: "Aware of this and working to plug the loopholes".

IANS